Marvin & Palmer Associates Maintains Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN); Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holding Has Boosted by Springowl Associates Llc

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,082 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 297,617 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $114.76. About 6.13M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 51,624 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 3.01M shares. Clearline Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.78% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Kerrisdale Advisers Lc holds 139,018 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cohen Capital invested in 340,933 shares. Legal General Public owns 3,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 23,251 shares. Silverback Asset Mgmt Lc holds 500,000 shares. Barclays Plc reported 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 492,125 shares. Regions Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Proxima Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.33% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Sei Commerce has 58,911 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $204,600 activity.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 106,228 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 13,770 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co accumulated 83,935 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 14,000 shares. Copeland Cap Limited Liability Company owns 1,932 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,118 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 410,326 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Davenport And Ltd has 0.05% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 39,497 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Limited has 0.22% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 215,307 shares. Whittier Communications Of Nevada has invested 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pinnacle reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Factory Mutual Insur Com reported 0.44% stake. Birmingham Mngmt Inc Al holds 21,325 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Westwood Management Il has 87,400 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. Another trade for 6,953 shares valued at $702,392 was sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF. ANDERSKOUV NIELS had sold 23,174 shares worth $2.34 million on Thursday, January 31. BAHAI AHMAD also sold $2.80M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. 3,953 shares valued at $402,732 were sold by Van Haren Julie on Friday, January 25. $2.21 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by XIE BING on Friday, January 25. The insider Whitaker Darla H sold 5,960 shares worth $601,658.