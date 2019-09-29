Marvin & Palmer Associates Position in Servicenow (NOW) Raised as Stock Value Rose; Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Boosted Position

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 1,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,516 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 21,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.15M shares traded or 27.63% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) by 79.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 129,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The hedge fund held 292,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.58M, up from 163,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 165,585 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $150.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,785 shares to 66,758 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

