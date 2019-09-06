Marvin & Palmer Associates Increased Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN); Karpus Management Holds Stake in Dtf Tax (DTF)

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.89 million market cap company. It closed at $14.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $127.29. About 348,423 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Corp holds 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 1,406 shares. Pinnacle Associates invested in 34,334 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Viking Fund Limited Liability invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Utah Retirement accumulated 181,584 shares. First Long Island Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 74,479 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated has 84,700 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 1,335 were reported by Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 1.25 million shares. Howard Cap has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.14% stake. Chicago Equity Lc reported 172,630 shares. Fin Advisory Grp Incorporated owns 2,170 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Axa reported 0.62% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First National Bank Of Omaha holds 0.64% or 88,701 shares.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $128.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.05% or 11,329 shares. Moreover, Dakota Wealth has 0.23% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). 42,582 were reported by Raymond James And Assoc. Nuveen Asset Llc owns 45,249 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Bulldog Invsts Limited Liability Company invested in 0.81% or 137,755 shares. Saba Capital Mngmt Lp invested 0.15% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 37,328 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). 1607 Partners Limited Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 926,150 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 26,671 shares. City Of London Investment Communication Limited has invested 0.03% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Fiera Capital Corp has 254,435 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.