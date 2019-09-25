Marvin & Palmer Associates Boosted Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Position; Janney Montgomery Scott Holding in Brown Forman Cl B (BF.B) Upped as Valuation Were Volatile

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 64,224 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37M, up from 57,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.81. About 4.75M shares traded or 2.84% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Cl B (BF.B) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 9,852 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 54,352 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, up from 44,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $63.18. About 1.35 million shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $13.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishs Sp 500 Grw Idx Etf (IVW) by 104,883 shares to 122,292 shares, valued at $21.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 16,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,537 shares, and cut its stake in Glbl X Mlp Energy Etf (MLPX).

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $150.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,785 shares to 66,758 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brave Asset Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Everett Harris And Ca reported 2,734 shares. Baltimore has 2.61% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 135,100 shares. 215,043 were accumulated by Blair William And Il. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.48% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Rodgers Brothers stated it has 0.48% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Orleans Cap Mngmt La holds 2.01% or 23,311 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 4.46 million shares. Moreover, Summit Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.24% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 8,545 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt holds 0.19% or 14,200 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 1.70 million shares. Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0.31% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hbk Investments Lp invested in 0.02% or 9,184 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability reported 196,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capstone Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 25,028 shares or 0.02% of the stock.