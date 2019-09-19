Marvin & Palmer Associates Position in Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) Has Lifted by $325,416; Home Depot (HD) Holding Held by Brown Advisory Inc

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 7,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 98,673 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17 million, up from 90,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 12.34M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST- INTENDING TO MAKE FURTHER COMMITMENT NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR 5 YEARS, TO HELP ENSURE MEDIA PLURALITY IS SUSTAINED; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 4th Update; 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting six people injured, one dead in Paris knife attack; suspect shot dead by police; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 22,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 538,885 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.07M, up from 516,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $230.83. About 3.07M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 5,376 shares to 67,009 shares, valued at $13.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 216,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,433 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roffman Miller Associate Pa holds 3.71% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 165,846 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtn Lc holds 81,453 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. 3,060 were accumulated by Old Dominion Cap Inc. Butensky Cohen Fincl Security owns 1.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,789 shares. 229,280 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd. Daiwa Gru reported 76,843 shares. Bartlett And Ltd accumulated 22,266 shares. Wafra Inc accumulated 128,760 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northrock Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,399 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 2.75% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Limited Liability owns 13,650 shares. Tcw Gp Inc Inc reported 608,452 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Frontier Investment owns 4,543 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.39% or 60,997 shares.

