Marvin & Palmer Associates Lifted Servicenow (NOW) Position By $403,054; High Pointe Capital Management Upped Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) stake by 274.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. High Pointe Capital Management Llc acquired 53,080 shares as Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The High Pointe Capital Management Llc holds 72,440 shares with $2.79M value, up from 19,360 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp Corp now has $32.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $39.48. About 2.18 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased Servicenow Inc. (NOW) stake by 6.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc acquired 1,471 shares as Servicenow Inc. (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc holds 22,516 shares with $6.18 million value, up from 21,045 last quarter. Servicenow Inc. now has $49.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $266.08. About 782,171 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $293’s average target is 10.12% above currents $266.08 stock price. ServiceNow had 9 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was reinitiated by RBC Capital Markets with “Top Pick”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

