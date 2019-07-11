Marvin & Palmer Associates Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) Increased by $510,390 as Valuation Rose; Headinvest Decreased Its Position in Xcel Energy (XEL) by $303,408

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.82. About 1.15 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy (XEL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 5,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,418 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 10,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $60.96. About 636,935 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.37-EPS $2.47; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES DECISION ON COLORADO ENERGY PLAN THIS SUMMER; 29/03/2018 – Xcel Mechanical Systems Recognized as Safest Mechanical and Plumbing Contractor in the U.S; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE WINS FUEL CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XCEL ENERGY’S; 26/04/2018 – XCEL CEO BEN FOWKE COMMENTS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 Percent; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Adj EPS 57c

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. XEL’s profit will be $279.20M for 28.22 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

