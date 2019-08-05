Marvin & Palmer Associates Holds Holding in Texas Instruments (TXN); Gateway Investment Advisers Lifted Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holding by $346,625

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $117.26. About 6.23M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 13,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 481,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30M, up from 467,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.99% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 66.51M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 03/04/2018 – AMD Adds Yahoo Japan to a Growing List of Internet Service Providers Seizing on the Performance and Scalability of the AMD EPYC Processor; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS VULNERABILITIES IT FOUND IN AMD CHIPS HAVE POTENTIAL TO PUT ORGANIZATIONS AT “SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED RISK OF CYBER-ATTACKS”; 25/04/2018 – AMD profit gets boost from chips for crypto mining, gaming; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMI Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS IS THE ONLY DRUG CANDIDATE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT DRY AMD; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – RESULTS CONFIRMING POTENTIAL OF MACUNEOS DRUG CANDIDATE IN TREATMENT OF INTERMEDIATE DRY FORM OF AMD; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY ALSO RELATE TO CHIPSET IN SOME SOCKET AM4, SOCKET TR4 DESKTOPS SUPPORTING AMD PROCESSORS; 16/05/2018 – Iconic Therapeutics Initiates Second Phase 2 Study of ICON-1 in Patients With Neovascular (wet) AMD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs reported 0.98% stake. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability holds 1,500 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Cibc Ww Markets owns 242,405 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Inc Ca holds 4.02% or 871,900 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 225,806 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Geode Capital Management Limited Company holds 0.09% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 14.05 million shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.04% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. British Columbia Investment Management Corp owns 186,919 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 4,000 shares. Waverton Mngmt Ltd reported 10,550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Ltd has invested 0.05% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.14 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Su Lisa T sold $1.14 million worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 50,000 shares.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 39,245 shares to 76,141 shares, valued at $12.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 3,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,255 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Securities Ltd stated it has 13,650 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Trustco Bank & Trust N Y has 11,475 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Curbstone Corp reported 8,440 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 2,696 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp invested 0.2% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 3,118 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc. First Eagle Investment Mgmt Llc invested in 1.12% or 3.91M shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 125,732 shares. Chesley Taft & Ltd has invested 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 11,931 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.12% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,182 shares. Moreover, Accredited Investors Inc has 0.04% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,916 shares. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated accumulated 32,345 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.45 million activity. $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H on Wednesday, February 6. $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by XIE BING.