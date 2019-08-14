Marvin & Palmer Associates Boosted Holding in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $510,390 as Stock Price Rose; Enterprise Financial Services Trimmed Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake as Share Price Were Volatile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $123.34. About 6.43 million shares traded or 29.59% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling Inc, a New York-based fund reported 4 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,878 shares. 9,705 are owned by Johnson Inv Counsel. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 325,191 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 7,508 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highvista Strategies Llc stated it has 15,646 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0.28% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Arrowstreet Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,200 shares. Dynamic Capital Ltd holds 1.07% or 1,627 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fmr Ltd Llc owns 7.50M shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fil Ltd has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 4,553 are owned by Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc).

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotec (XBI) by 19,782 shares to 20,758 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots by 5,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Investment Advsr, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,946 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8,067 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Caledonia Public Ltd Com stated it has 187,000 shares or 5.69% of all its holdings. Baltimore holds 134,464 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Bamco Ny has 566 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Trust Lta reported 29,389 shares. Raub Brock Mngmt LP accumulated 179,470 shares or 4% of the stock. Epoch Invest stated it has 0.99% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Zacks Investment Mgmt reported 0.22% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 10,919 are held by Haverford Tru Company. Cambridge Financial Gp reported 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 913 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.36% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).