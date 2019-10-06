Marvin & Palmer Associates Boosted Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position; Csx (CSX) Position Held by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 1,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 25,793 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.58M, up from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $9.39 during the last trading session, reaching $292.3. About 1.70 million shares traded or 14.84% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 60.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 6,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 16,748 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 10,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 5.97M shares traded or 6.36% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $289.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 22,939 shares to 95,616 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 10,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,976 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Ltd owns 124,643 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 0.25% or 19,473 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 0.11% or 207,642 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc accumulated 0.01% or 2,798 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 37,033 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Contravisory Mngmt holds 868 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp owns 30,243 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 33,586 shares. Colorado-based Icon Advisers Comm has invested 0.3% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). M&T National Bank Corporation reported 149,849 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs Incorporated reported 6,973 shares stake. Quantitative Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 180,885 shares. Td Asset Management invested 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cibc Ww holds 0.1% or 160,329 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability reported 0.08% stake.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSX May 3rd Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CSX Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for Ninth Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2019 – Benzinga” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CSX: Shipments Need To Improve To Save Q3 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall; All Eyes On Jobs Data – Benzinga” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – The Motley Fool” published on March 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher sees non-GAAP EPS as high as $18.60 in 2022 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.