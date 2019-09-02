Marvin & Palmer Associates Position In Texas Instruments (TXN) Was Has Increased; Continental Resources (CLR) Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position as Shares Declined

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video)

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 23,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 243,863 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92 million, down from 266,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 2.37 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.11 million shares to 24.89M shares, valued at $498.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nustar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 695,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L.P..

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CLR’s profit will be $216.89 million for 12.81 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. On Thursday, May 16 Hamm Harold bought $3.97 million worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 93,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Capital Lc has 0.07% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 243,863 shares. Price Michael F holds 1.5% or 270,000 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 665,520 shares. Encompass Cap Advsr owns 1.77 million shares. Reaves W H & Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). State Street invested in 0.01% or 3.24M shares. The California-based Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 16,225 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 2,598 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 76 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.06% or 58,218 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Company reported 5,200 shares. Capital Advsr Ok stated it has 79,030 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Principal Finance Inc has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Mu Investments has invested 3.73% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Riggs Asset Managment Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 74 are owned by Burt Wealth Advisors. Quantitative Mngmt Lc holds 0.31% or 50,200 shares. 6,624 are held by Cadence Bancorp Na. Kings Point Capital Mngmt reported 400 shares. Fdx Advsr stated it has 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Renaissance Limited Liability stated it has 246,834 shares. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 279,088 shares. Cumberland Prns Limited stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kemper Corp Master Retirement holds 35,500 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 42,556 shares. Bailard holds 0.51% or 76,788 shares. Dupont Capital Management invested in 0.34% or 138,399 shares. L And S Advsr accumulated 33,354 shares.

