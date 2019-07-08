Marvin & Palmer Associates Increases Position in Texas Instruments (TXN); As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Holder Moller Financial Services Cut Holding by $776,892

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $115.13. About 1.35M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 60.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 7,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,084 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 12,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 3.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Altice USA Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Mint: Barclays’s Bhavin Shukla quits, to join JP Morgan; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: ONE DAY WILL SEE JPMORGAN WITH LARGE TOWER IN CHINA; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Services PMI: Summary; 03/04/2018 – No Ratings Impact Following The Sub Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 07/05/2018 – Windstream President & CEO Tony Thomas to speak at J.P. Morgan conference; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Boston Family Office Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Markel Corp has invested 1.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kwmg Limited Co holds 941 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fiera Corp has invested 0.08% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.48% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 35,010 shares. Rhode Island-based Coastline Tru Com has invested 0.13% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 14,671 shares. Mcrae Management Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,440 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc accumulated 0.48% or 6,455 shares. Fort Lp reported 18,944 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.09% or 3.03 million shares. Everence Capital Mngmt accumulated 22,564 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas instruments -1.5% on Bernstein downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments’ Routine Excellence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. Another trade for 21,337 shares valued at $2.21M was sold by XIE BING. On Tuesday, January 29 BLINN MARK A sold $683,813 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 6,648 shares. $3.37 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by DELAGI R GREGORY. Whitaker Darla H sold $601,658 worth of stock or 5,960 shares. 26,963 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $2.80 million were sold by BAHAI AHMAD. On Friday, January 25 the insider Van Haren Julie sold $402,732.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M. BACON ASHLEY also sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.07 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase and StartOut Announce Collaboration on the StartOut Pride Economic Impact Index – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Unveils Its 2019 Capital Program: What Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – S&P’s June Gain Is Its Biggest Since 1955 – Yahoo News” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: GameStop, JPMorgan, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ormat Technologies to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.