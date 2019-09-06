Marvin & Palmer Associates Upped Its Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $510,390; As Fomento Economico Mex Sp Adr (FMX) Market Value Declined, Holder Gardner Russo & Gardner Decreased Holding

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mex Sp Adr (FMX) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 15,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The hedge fund held 137,134 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66 million, down from 152,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mex Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $93.6. About 158,215 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $127.25. About 892,130 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.