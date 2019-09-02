Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Boosted Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding By $510,390; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vonage Holdings has $1500 highest and $10 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is -5.45% below currents $13.22 stock price. Vonage Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Hold”. See Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) latest ratings:

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) stake by 9.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc acquired 4,815 shares as Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc holds 57,724 shares with $6.12 million value, up from 52,909 last quarter. Texas Instruments Inc. now has $114.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold Vonage Holdings Corp. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 277,304 were reported by 1492 Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.11% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Profund Limited Liability Company holds 246,455 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 26,069 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 2.69 million shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Lc owns 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 404,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 216 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Llc reported 2.00M shares. Waddell & Reed Inc has 0.1% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Montana-based Da Davidson And has invested 0.02% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). American Intl Gp reported 0.01% stake.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. It has a 472.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail.

It closed at $13.22 lastly. It is down 2.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10

