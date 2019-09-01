Marvell Techology Group LTD (MRVL) Shareholder Broadview Advisors Cut Position; As Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Share Value Rose, Holder Guggenheim Capital Has Trimmed Stake

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 13,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 169,461 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, down from 183,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 687,332 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marvell Techology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 30.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 170,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 397,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, down from 567,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marvell Techology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 15.88M shares traded or 80.21% up from the average. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Lc accumulated 12,045 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Suntrust Banks has 0.06% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 251,194 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns accumulated 0.04% or 9,485 shares. 1,637 were reported by Security Trust. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.04% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 42,016 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.23% or 28,500 shares in its portfolio. 214,620 were accumulated by Comerica Financial Bank. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 4,163 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Earnest Prns holds 0% or 73 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 12,038 shares. 67,596 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) reported 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 9,125 are held by Huntington Fincl Bank. Duncker Streett holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares.

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Home & Security: Acquisition-Fueled Growth May Be Coming To An End – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 284,738 shares to 462,218 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allianzgi Conv Income Fd Ii (NCZ) by 118,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Marvell Prospects Affected By Loss Of Huawei Revenue, BMO Says – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marvell (MRVL) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Outpace Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Some Bearish Options Activity In Marvell Technology – Benzinga” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marvell Technology (MRVL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 1.89 million shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.04% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Paradigm Management Incorporated Ny holds 0.34% or 192,213 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 280,673 shares. Essex Investment Management stated it has 63,970 shares. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 1.03% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. New York-based Jane Street Grp Lc has invested 0.01% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Shellback Cap LP holds 350,000 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company has 165 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Ltd owns 16,602 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highline Cap Management LP owns 2.62M shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). The Massachusetts-based Woodstock Corp has invested 0.04% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). 1.13 million were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited Co.