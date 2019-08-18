Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Stake Raised by Channing Capital Management Llc; As Grainger W W (Call) (GWW) Stock Price Rose, Laurion Capital Management LP Has Upped by $450,000 Its Stake

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 611.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 282,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 329,090 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, up from 46,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 5.67M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 14/05/2018 – Marvell Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Rev $585M-$615M; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (Call) (GWW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 10,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $269.26. About 364,107 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 33,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $270,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 69,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,578 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Bank & Trust Trust Dept stated it has 755 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 4,242 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 183,167 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 4,650 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.49% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 728,372 shares. Rampart Inv Management Com Ltd Com holds 0.25% or 7,338 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And owns 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,375 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested in 7,799 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De invested in 697,343 shares. 885 are held by Essex Svcs. Newfocus Gp Ltd Co invested in 1.6% or 10,649 shares. Keystone Finance Planning holds 1,133 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Service Advsr Inc has 0.02% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 150 were accumulated by Monetary Grp. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.11% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 4,722 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Companies, Missouri-based fund reported 3.97M shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 82,405 shares in its portfolio. California-based Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 10.74 million shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested in 0.01% or 66,158 shares. Shaker Invests Limited Liability Corp Oh holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 14,577 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs invested in 10,085 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation invested 0.03% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). 410,064 are held by Raymond James And. Frontier Cap Communications Ltd Co holds 0.86% or 6.11M shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling invested in 131 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 2.75M shares. Ohio-based Winfield has invested 0.13% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Rothschild Corporation Il holds 0.04% or 15,436 shares in its portfolio.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 25,106 shares to 829,645 shares, valued at $45.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 19,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,984 shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marvell Executing On A Once-Underappreciated Transformation Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marvell up slightly as revenues top high estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Marvell Investors Are Ready for an Update – Motley Fool” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marvell (MRVL) to Post Q1 Earnings: Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.