Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Stake Increased by Kingdon Capital Management Llc; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Upped Take (TTWO) Stake by $2.07 Million; Stock Rose

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 112,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 622,979 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39 million, up from 510,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 2.00M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 19/03/2018 – CAVIUM INC – COLLABORATING WITH MICROSEMI CORPORATION, MARVELL TO DEMONSTRATE REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE FOR ACCELERATING, SCALING OUT NVME OVER FABRICS; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 22,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 53,931 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 705,704 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12,865 shares to 14,618 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 20,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,306 shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 173,820 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 33,916 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mgmt & Research Co stated it has 0.07% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Balyasny Asset Management has 0.13% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 208,911 shares. Mai Mngmt holds 5,250 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 6,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 9,500 shares. Anderson Hoagland Company holds 9,840 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Korea Investment Corp holds 74,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. North Star Inv Corp holds 250 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 8,074 shares. Horizon stated it has 3,050 shares.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 910,770 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ramaco Res Inc by 188,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,246 shares, and cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call).

