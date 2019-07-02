Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Stake Has Raised by Weitz Investment Management Inc; Yacktman Asset Management LP Lowered Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stake by $76.19 Million as Stock Value Rose

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 651,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.29 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387.84M, down from 3.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 31,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.32M, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.27. About 13.37M shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Marvell Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 44,551 shares to 407,600 shares, valued at $95.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 222,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

