Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Increased Its Holding by $347,300 as Market Value Rose; Indus Capital Partners Has Lifted Stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by $692,667

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 15,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 119,721 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, up from 104,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 7.79M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M; 25/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Here’s the privacy-protecting cloud storage idea Marvell’s co-founder is about to unveil; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Rev $615.4M; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 19/03/2018 – CAVIUM INC – COLLABORATING WITH MICROSEMI CORPORATION, MARVELL TO DEMONSTRATE REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE FOR ACCELERATING, SCALING OUT NVME OVER FABRICS; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 12.14M shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 02/05/2018 – ITAU CEO: PACE OF DELINQUENCY REDUCTION IS LIKELY TO DECELERATE; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL APPROVED W/RESTRICTIONS BY BRAZIL’S ANTITRUST BODY; 14/03/2018 – ITAU, XP PRESENTED PROPOSALS TO MITIGATE RISKS: CADE’S MEMBER; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES ITAÚ PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS BY 5-2 VOTE; 02/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS 1Q GOOD FOR PROVISIONS, CONFORTABLE W/ GUIDANCE: CEO; 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Banco do Brasil to expand credit cards to non-clients; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL6.39B; 12/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $612.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 83,301 shares to 66,699 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qudian Inc by 992,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.52 million shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,227 shares to 839,663 shares, valued at $45.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,546 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

