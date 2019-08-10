Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Lifted Holding by $2.53 Million; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Decreased Holding as Shares Rose

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 133,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 633,258 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 7.31 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 66,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.76M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 1.74M shares traded or 21.18% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Limited Liability reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Comerica Bank & Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 465,708 shares. Quantum Cap holds 12,674 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru holds 0.01% or 853 shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life has 0.03% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 97,510 shares. Alphaone Investment Svcs Limited Liability Company reported 684 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Greenwood Assoc Ltd Llc invested in 0.14% or 27,965 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 4,786 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Alyeska Invest Grp Lp has 4.22 million shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & holds 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) or 99,709 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 230,718 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8,551 shares to 353,495 shares, valued at $15.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen California Amt Qlt Mu (NKX) by 184,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,351 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB).