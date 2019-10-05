Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position by $5.75 Million as Share Value Rose; Continental Advisors Trimmed Citigroup (C) Holding by $3.25 Million

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 39.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 383,258 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.15 million, down from 633,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $24.43. About 7.52 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 46,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 41,747 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92 million, down from 88,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Chairman Says His Successor May Be CEO Mike Corbat; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video); 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research said the trade tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Builds $1.2 Billion Stake in Undervalued Citigroup; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $73.63 million for 55.52 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $371.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 132,006 shares to 660,376 shares, valued at $12.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 2.97M shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Highland Income Fund.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $177.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 48,738 shares to 59,438 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 12,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

