Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Boosted Stake; As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shares Rose, Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Trimmed Holding by $4.53 Million

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 133,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 633,258 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.82. About 8.02M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 19/03/2018 – CAVIUM INC – COLLABORATING WITH MICROSEMI CORPORATION, MARVELL TO DEMONSTRATE REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE FOR ACCELERATING, SCALING OUT NVME OVER FABRICS; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Rev $615.4M; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 28.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 92,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 234,734 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, down from 327,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 3.18 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 7,926 shares to 37,437 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Em Bond Etf (EMB) by 8,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Oxford Industries Inc Common (NYSE:OXM).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of MDLZ October 18th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Inv Management has 107,000 shares. Stearns Financial Service Grp has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 5,199 shares. Moreover, Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated has 0.36% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 53,095 shares. Burke & Herbert Savings Bank invested in 12,552 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 76,200 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt has 5,560 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kepos LP stated it has 121,581 shares. Tru Department Mb Fin Bancshares N A has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wesbanco State Bank has invested 0.69% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). California-based Grassi Inv has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Plante Moran Advsrs Lc reported 9,258 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Inc has invested 0.21% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Maryland-based Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.55 million shares. Cornerstone reported 8,850 shares stake.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8,551 shares to 353,495 shares, valued at $15.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,110 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).