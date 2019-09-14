Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Shareholder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Cut Position by $1.70 Million as Valuation Rose; Clorox Co (CLX) Holder Bessemer Securities Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose

Bessemer Securities Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 89.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Securities Llc sold 9,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168,000, down from 10,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Securities Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.94. About 863,510 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 73,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 26,105 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $623,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 4.30M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.18 million for 24.83 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.14% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 18,079 shares. Sun Life Finance Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Colony Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,732 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuwave Management Limited Company owns 679 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 48,457 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap reported 76,567 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.53% or 578,074 shares in its portfolio. Intersect Cap Ltd Co accumulated 1,536 shares. Mariner Ltd accumulated 13,558 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eagle Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 1,726 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 2,476 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc holds 0.02% or 2,070 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Invest Advsrs has 0.35% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 18,709 shares. Highlander Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Hanseatic Management accumulated 0.58% or 3,715 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold MRVL shares while 127 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 656.67 million shares or 1.35% more from 647.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru Co, California-based fund reported 526 shares. Kennedy Mgmt Inc invested in 0.14% or 241,162 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.03% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Channing Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 356,113 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Llc has invested 0.54% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Loomis Sayles & Company LP stated it has 0.02% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Elk Creek Partners Lc owns 207,308 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 165,390 shares. Shell Asset Management accumulated 32,179 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Proshare Advsr holds 0.01% or 53,134 shares in its portfolio. Myriad Asset Management owns 800,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 10,181 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Company has 21,757 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Oak Ridge Lc accumulated 40,072 shares.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 21,325 shares to 83,627 shares, valued at $9.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (NYSE:SLB) by 155,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).