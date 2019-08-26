Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Share Price Rose While Rafferty Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $908,846; As Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Share Price Rose, Bluemar Capital Management Lifted by $708,890 Its Position

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 7,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 74,965 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 67,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $128.62. About 194,384 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 47,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 506,770 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08 million, up from 458,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 4.50M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 25/05/2018 – Semiconductor Leaders Agree on Global Policy Agenda; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Partners Inc accumulated 1.21% or 40,225 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com has 23,220 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Laffer Invests owns 28,881 shares. 3,149 are owned by Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership. Commerce Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Asset Management One Ltd holds 0.04% or 85,244 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Ltd has 13,046 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 233,238 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 1,414 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Pointstate LP holds 42,800 shares. 9,112 were accumulated by Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Hudson Bay Management Lp has invested 0.11% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 8,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc by 98,097 shares to 142,158 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 24,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,822 shares, and cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 7,630 shares to 79,353 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 73,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,734 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 57,665 shares. Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.02% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Frontier Cap Mgmt Com reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Vanguard Gru holds 0.04% or 56.30 million shares in its portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association stated it has 2.92M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Montag A & reported 0.12% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 35,510 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.05% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 148,440 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 11,406 shares. Thompson Incorporated has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Citigroup has 228,703 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barometer Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.43% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

