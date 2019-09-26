Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Position Has Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Value Declined, Holder Ledyard National Bank Has Decreased by $431,816 Its Position

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 154,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.27 million, up from 946,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 3.01M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – CAVIUM INC – COLLABORATING WITH MICROSEMI CORPORATION, MARVELL TO DEMONSTRATE REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE FOR ACCELERATING, SCALING OUT NVME OVER FABRICS; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Rev $585M-$615M; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 5,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 54,319 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20 million, down from 59,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.52. About 949,559 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90 million for 17.50 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

