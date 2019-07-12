Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holding Maintained by Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc; Kroger Co (KR) Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Boosted Its Position by $314,400 as Stock Declined

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 55.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 150,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 422,767 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 272,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 6.00 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 19/03/2018 – CAVIUM INC – COLLABORATING WITH MICROSEMI CORPORATION, MARVELL TO DEMONSTRATE REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE FOR ACCELERATING, SCALING OUT NVME OVER FABRICS; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,273 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 73,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.76. About 6.05 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – Kroger Recorded 4Q LIFO Credit of $54M; 20/04/2018 – KROGER – $1.2 BLN ASR IS ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, INCREMENTAL TO $1 BLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 15; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of Smith’s Food & Drug Centers, Inc. 1994-A; 27/03/2018 – Kroger-Target Rumor May be Tip of Consolidation Iceberg; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s Big, Risky Bet on Grocery Delivery; 23/03/2018 – MKE Business Journal: Source denies report that @Kroger, @Target are discussing merger #retail; 17/05/2018 – Kroger and Ocado have sealed a deal to develop online delivery; 16/04/2018 – Kroger’s is looking to invest $500 million in associate wages and training and development over the next 3 years; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 212,133 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 53,546 shares. Majedie Asset Management Limited accumulated 25,132 shares. Westfield Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.4% or 2.64 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 1.53M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Epoch Investment Ptnrs reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Fred Alger reported 2.94 million shares stake. Kennedy Cap Incorporated owns 242,081 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 832,637 shares. Us Bancshares De accumulated 0.03% or 472,818 shares. Contour Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 5.03M shares. Carroll Fincl Associate reported 213 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0.02% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 4.05 million shares.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 169,100 shares to 66,000 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc by 208,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 669,708 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

