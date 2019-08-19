Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holder Symphony Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Harvest Management Decreased Red Hat (RHT) Position by $364,000; Valuation Were Volatile

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 40.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 17,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 24,888 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 42,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 4.04 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 45,367 shares. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 0.03% or 895,142 shares. Oakworth Inc reported 38 shares. Retail Bank has 5,258 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Co accumulated 295,449 shares. Lord Abbett & accumulated 85,182 shares. 125 are owned by Webster Bankshares N A. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 7,508 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 5,614 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.12% or 251,016 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 219 are owned by Advisory Service Limited Liability Co. Us Comml Bank De has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com reported 2,261 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 119,907 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech Incorporated reported 51,535 shares stake. Sei Invs Co invested in 0.02% or 263,799 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Amer Int Group has 10,580 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 915,669 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 69,811 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.08% or 465,708 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Cwm Ltd invested in 0% or 282 shares. Victory invested in 2.60 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 6,526 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 149,740 shares. 10,206 are held by Moneta Group Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Sg Americas Secs reported 147,672 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.11% or 1.89M shares in its portfolio.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,940 shares to 4,628 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radian Group Inc Com (NYSE:RDN) by 26,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTC).

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 72.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $33.05 million for 125.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.