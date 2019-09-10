Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holder Starboard Value LP Decreased Its Position by $304.95 Million as Valuation Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding Has Increased by Westover Capital Advisors Llc

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 177.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 4,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 1,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $149.79. About 4.41M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 44.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 16.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 19.83M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.44 million, down from 35.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 4.57M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Rev $585M-$615M; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 39,742 shares to 33,288 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Limited Partnership owns 29,668 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. 50 were reported by Vigilant Ltd. Texas-based Highland Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.22% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hudson Bay Capital Lp owns 72,638 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership owns 163,454 shares. Synovus reported 37,257 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 34,038 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 197,766 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 110,371 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. 33,015 were accumulated by Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Company. Tirschwell Loewy accumulated 75,200 shares. Hhr Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 387,603 shares or 4.22% of its portfolio. Biondo Invest Lc owns 32,115 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 33,446 shares.

