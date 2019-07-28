Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holder Kingdon Capital Management Has Increased Position; As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Schneider Capital Management Has Lowered by $313,100 Its Stake

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 5,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 512,519 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89 million, down from 517,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.63 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS ON ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 14/05/2018 – Former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit Makes $100 Million Investment in Credit-Card Startup; 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 17/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC SAYS REPRIMANDS AND FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA LIMITED HK$57 MILLION FOR SPONSOR FAILURES; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup — Letter; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup to restrict commercial borrowers that sell firearms; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 06/03/2018 – GERSPACH: CITI NOW SEES 13% ROTCE IN 2020 FROM TAX REFORM

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 112,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 622,979 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39 million, up from 510,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 7.53M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 25/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Here’s the privacy-protecting cloud storage idea Marvell’s co-founder is about to unveil; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 19/03/2018 – CAVIUM INC – COLLABORATING WITH MICROSEMI CORPORATION, MARVELL TO DEMONSTRATE REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE FOR ACCELERATING, SCALING OUT NVME OVER FABRICS

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halcon Resources Corporation by 738,541 shares to 8.77 million shares, valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 50,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Venator Materials Plc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 570,738 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ramaco Res Inc by 188,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,246 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX).

