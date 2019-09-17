Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holder Harber Asset Management Decreased Stake by $7.61 Million as Share Price Rose; Shareholder Hgk Asset Management Has Increased Raytheon Co. (RTN) Stake

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 330,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 507,960 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.13 million, down from 838,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 7.50M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 35,580 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.19M, up from 33,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $204.06. About 2.58 million shares traded or 38.88% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 61,439 shares to 167,779 shares, valued at $12.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 40,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold MRVL shares while 127 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 656.67 million shares or 1.35% more from 647.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer And, a New York-based fund reported 172,584 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 52.67 million shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Ellington Grp Ltd Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 18,800 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). 4.36 million are owned by Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company. Twin Tree Management LP has 0.02% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 191,205 shares. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 27,858 shares. Harber Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 3.38% or 507,960 shares. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.01% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Numerixs Investment Techs stated it has 0.13% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 66,084 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 4,384 shares. Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Clean Yield accumulated 499 shares.

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $73.37 million for 57.73 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $344.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV) by 4,513 shares to 60,690 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 6,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,801 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavo (NYSE:IFF).

