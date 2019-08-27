Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holder Eidelman Virant Capital Cut Stake by $893,000 as Stock Value Rose; As Valero Energy New (VLO) Share Price Declined, Northpointe Capital Lifted Position by $355,992

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 4,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 55,574 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 51,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $74.31. About 75,995 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 32.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 47,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 97,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 144,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 159,209 shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 19/03/2018 – CAVIUM INC – COLLABORATING WITH MICROSEMI CORPORATION, MARVELL TO DEMONSTRATE REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE FOR ACCELERATING, SCALING OUT NVME OVER FABRICS; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 32C, EST. 31C; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whither Oil Prices? Crack Spreads Look Gloomy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gasoline And Valero Head Into The Offseason – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highpoint Res Corp by 911,261 shares to 79,828 shares, valued at $176,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,274 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 303,000 shares to 633,000 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royce Value Cf (NYSE:RVT) by 74,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, MRVL, SAGE – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Marvell (MRVL) to Post Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Starboard Value shrinks stake in Cerner – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

