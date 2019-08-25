Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holder Beach Point Capital Management LP Lifted Stake; Braskem S A (BAK) Shareholder Contrarian Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 15,221 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.36 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.77 million, up from 3.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 09/05/2018 – Braskem 1Q EPS BRL1.32; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM: FX HAD POSITIVE IMPACT OF BRL150M-BRL200M IN 1Q18; 07/03/2018 Platts: Brazil’s Braskem to undergo March maintenance at Triunfo facility; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM: RESINS SALE CONFIRMS STRONGER ECONOMY IN BRAZIL; 05/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM EYES BUILDING NEW PLANTS IN BRAZIL AND ABROAD – CEO; 09/05/2018 – BRASKEM 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL1.05B; 09/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem reports first quarter profit slump; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem to talk new naphtha contract with Petrobras- CEO; 19/03/2018 – Braskem launches Bluevision platform at the World Water Forum; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 133,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 633,258 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 8.11M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Here’s the privacy-protecting cloud storage idea Marvell’s co-founder is about to unveil; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Rev $585M-$615M; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus accumulated 0.01% or 27,758 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The accumulated 17,924 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Citadel Advsr Ltd Com invested in 0.18% or 18.12 million shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 10.54M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Highland Capital Lp has invested 0.22% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.03% or 142,698 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc accumulated 214,270 shares or 0.34% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 915,669 shares. Raymond James & Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 410,064 shares. Winfield Associate invested in 12,183 shares. Parkside Bancshares & Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Bessemer Gp stated it has 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 10,832 shares.

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi top pick Marvell gets PT boost; MRVL +3.5% – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2019 : GE, KO, UGI, CC, QCOM, AABA, C, JWN, QQQ, CZR, MRVL, CMCSA – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 7, 2019 : COST, MRVL, OKTA, KFY, OEC, NVEE, NSTG, UPLD, AOBC, LOCO, QTRX, UMH – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marvell -4.5% on mixed Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marvell (MRVL) Up 11.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 06, 2019.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,620 shares to 54,110 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 10,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,761 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB).