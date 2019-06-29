Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding by $2.53 Million as Share Value Rose; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Increased Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $2.46 Million

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 106.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $184.74. About 4.25M shares traded or 224.68% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 133,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 633,258 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.87. About 6.31 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Rev $585M-$615M; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 25/05/2018 – Semiconductor Leaders Agree on Global Policy Agenda; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,620 shares to 54,110 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen California Amt Qlt Mu (NKX) by 184,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,351 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 40,289 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) or 63,863 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 1.89 million shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd has 148,440 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Blair William And Com Il has 0.03% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Regent Invest Management reported 32,220 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Com accumulated 18.12M shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Llc has 0.11% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 818,994 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Zweig accumulated 422,767 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Starboard Value Limited Partnership holds 9.64% or 19.83 million shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt accumulated 23,826 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 5.19M shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd stated it has 226,000 shares.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 334,900 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $79.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Australia Etf (EWA) by 356,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,840 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG).