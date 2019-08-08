Martingale Asset Management LP Upped Old Republic Int’l (ORI) Stake; Last Week Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) Analysts

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Old Republic Int’l (ORI) stake by 47.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP acquired 97,803 shares as Old Republic Int’l (ORI)’s stock rose 3.03%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 305,108 shares with $6.38 million value, up from 207,305 last quarter. Old Republic Int’l now has $6.92B valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 313,830 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR

Among 4 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, February 22. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Friday, February 22 report. See Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $87 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Delivers a Leading Number of 5G New Radio (NR) Protocol Conformance Test Cases Validated by GCF and PTCRB – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Technologies to Host Webcast of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys and Ixia, a Keysight Business, Announce Collaboration to Enable Scalable Networking SoC Validation Solution – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock increased 2.97% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $87.76. About 477,367 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.42 billion. The Company’s Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. It has a 61.33 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Keysight Technologies, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Enterprise Financial Service stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.07% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Asset Management One Ltd has invested 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.53% stake. Asset Mngmt has 11,070 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Amalgamated Bancshares reported 38,350 shares stake. Guggenheim Llc reported 129,557 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Olstein Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 3,651 were accumulated by Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com. Df Dent owns 27,456 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 20,219 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp accumulated 24,634 shares.

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Walgreens Boots Alliance stake by 13,996 shares to 180,674 valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schneider National Inc stake by 30,648 shares and now owns 150,264 shares. Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) was reduced too.

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Old Republic Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Old Republic International Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 758,374 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Manchester Cap Management Lc has 0% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 658 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 81,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. West Oak Capital Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). 22,000 are held by Jefferies Lc. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 168 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) owns 0.02% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 19,652 shares. Coldstream Mgmt accumulated 44,241 shares. Yorktown Management And Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn holds 0.11% or 38,180 shares. 530,492 are held by Us Bancorp De. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 104,602 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of America De accumulated 518,757 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Ameriprise Finance Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $21,578 activity. The insider KOVALESKI CHARLES J bought $4,188.