Martingale Asset Management LP Upped Its Textron (TXT) Holding by $690,600 as Stock Value Declined; Cortland Associates Has Boosted Its Facebook A (FB) Stake by $11.97 Million as Stock Value Rose

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 14.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 13,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,021 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, up from 97,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $50.04. About 1.20 million shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 23.56% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Rev $3.3B; 16/05/2018 – Bulgaria govt approves plan to buy fighter jets, armoured vehicles; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 23/04/2018 – DJ Textron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXT); 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 09/05/2018 – CARBURES CRBE.MC – SIGNS A CONTRACT WITH TEXTRON TXT.N TO MANUFACTURE COMPOSITE PARTS FOR SPECIALIZED VEHICLES; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON CEO DONNELLY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: Textron Aviation Inc. Model 700 Series Airplanes; Interaction of Systems and Structures; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Cont Ops EPS 72c

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45M, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook seeks multilingual staff for a new center monitoring harmful content – El Pais; 23/04/2018 – @j_p_jacques @DonutShorts TV viewers attention is sold to advertisers, but not to the extent than $FB users are. TV produces content, which is arguably the “product”. Users produce the bulk of FB content. FB allows advertisers to target in ways far more personal than TV advertising; 09/04/2018 – Hewlett, Knight, Koch foundations, with other funders, will support independent research on Facebook’s role in elections and democracy; 20/03/2018 – JUST IN: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence regarding the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 21/03/2018 – Guelph Mercury: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower; 15/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s dual role at Facebook helm draws fresh fire; 05/04/2018 – RowOne® Partners with Netsertive to Increase Sales and Visibility through Social Media Engagement; 12/04/2018 – Facebook’s very first IPO filing in 2012 predicted the kind of data leaks it’s now struggling with; 06/04/2018 – Facebook to Require Verified Identities for Future Political Ads

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mts Systems Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 21,403 shares to 39,204 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 15,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,715 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 389 shares to 33,051 shares, valued at $38.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,833 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).