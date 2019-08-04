Martingale Asset Management LP Upped Its Global Brass And Copper (BRSS) Position by $1.08 Million; Care.Com Ord (CRCM) Holder Globeflex Capital LP Trimmed Position

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Global Brass And Copper (BRSS) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 31,708 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 156,046 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 124,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Global Brass And Copper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $965.70M market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 248,758 shares traded or 6.74% up from the average. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBAL BRASS-COPPER’S CFR TO BA3-LIQUIDITY RAT; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Global Brass And Copper To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper Backs View of 2018 Shipment Volumes 570M Pounds to 610M Pounds; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Global Brass And Copper’s Cfr To Ba3 And Liquidity Rating To Sgl-1; And Assigns B1 To Proposed Senior Secured Term Loan; 16/04/2018 Global Brass Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q EPS 71c; 14/05/2018 – Walthausen Buys New 1.2% Position in Global Brass; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Care.Com Ord (CRCM) by 45.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 46,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The institutional investor held 55,201 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 101,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Care.Com Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 351,586 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $711,189 activity.

More notable recent Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$14.29, Is Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Care.com to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on August 6, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Care.com adding caregiver checks – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Care.com Survey Finds Rising Cost of Child Care Is Causing Families to Save Less, Work Less, Spend Less, And Have Fewer Children – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inc Research Holdings Cl A Ord by 19,636 shares to 37,260 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 17,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Quintiles Transnational Holdings Ord.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,145 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. 50,304 were reported by Bancorp Of America De. Pnc Service Gp Incorporated reported 188,889 shares. Moreover, Advisory Service Networks Lc has 0.01% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 4,058 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 33,699 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 21,649 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 4,732 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 749 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh accumulated 0.08% or 360,000 shares. 417 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. 17,500 were reported by Driehaus Limited Liability Company. 305,022 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Jpmorgan Chase And Communication holds 0% or 4,863 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.01 per share.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 21,922 shares to 9,208 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 36,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 963,323 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Must-Have Stocks for Historically Weak September – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes – Business Wire” published on November 15, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Global Brass (BRSS) Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders â€“ BRSS – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Global Brass And Copper: Bought By The Germans – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.