Martingale Asset Management LP Upped Holding in Virtusa (VRTU) as Stock Price Declined; As Pros Holdings (PRO) Stock Value Rose, Riverbridge Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $6.84 Million

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) by 67.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 7,301 shares as the company's stock declined 18.79% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $805,000, up from 10,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Virtusa Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 82,226 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc analyzed 108,611 shares as the company's stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 1.84M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.48M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $60.72. About 148,855 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year's $-0.27 per share.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6,075 shares to 507,856 shares, valued at $57.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amn Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AHS) by 153,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 887,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold PRO shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eam Invsts Ltd Llc accumulated 21,920 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.04% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 693,550 shares. 10,023 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins Co. Parametric Port Assoc has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 54,510 shares. Aperio Group Limited Co stated it has 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 734,264 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed Finance invested in 527,629 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0% or 23,016 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corp holds 8,353 shares. Sei Invs Company has invested 0.02% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Us Bancshares De holds 43,224 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 98,600 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.15 million shares stake. 69,090 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 16,003 shares to 52,305 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,339 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold VRTU shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 26.36 million shares or 0.43% more from 26.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 18,886 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Miles Inc stated it has 5,948 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 49,663 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.09% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Ameriprise Financial Inc invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Management Assoc New York accumulated 8,000 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,330 shares. Citigroup owns 16,514 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 15,910 shares. 153,502 are held by Morgan Stanley. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Credit Suisse Ag reported 24,310 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 4,738 shares. Pier Capital Limited Liability reported 0.59% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $212,500 activity.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $212,500 activity.