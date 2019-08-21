Martingale Asset Management LP Upped Anworth Mtg Asset (ANH) Holding by $356,800; Share Value Declined; Sectoral Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Insulet (PODD) by $522,500

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Anworth Mtg Asset (ANH) by 17.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 89,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.33% . The institutional investor held 599,646 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 510,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Anworth Mtg Asset for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 285,770 shares traded. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) has declined 23.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ANH News: 18/05/2018 – Anworth Announces Annual Meeting Results; 02/05/2018 – Anworth Mortgage 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 19/04/2018 DJ Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANH); 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The hedge fund held 90,860 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, down from 96,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $152.43. About 402,444 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Commercial Partnerships to Support its European Expansion; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – Insulet Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 03/05/2018 – lnsulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis Points, Exceeding Expectations; 03/05/2018 – INSULET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $123.6 MILLION, UP 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, AND GROSS MARGIN OF 61.4%, UP 300 BASIS POINTS, EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albireo Pharma Inc by 13,000 shares to 242,978 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hlds (ZMH) by 45,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Unum Therapeutics.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Neuberger Berman invested in 232,015 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0.02% or 78,037 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates reported 30,690 shares stake. Comerica Retail Bank reported 2,349 shares. Invesco reported 243,500 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 58,318 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Synovus Fin Corp has 37 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 325 shares. Legal & General Pcl reported 32,568 shares. Cibc Asset has invested 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 13,307 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.55% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Amer National Registered Inv Advisor owns 5,755 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold ANH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 4.21% more from 48.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Limited Co holds 53,564 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0% or 100 shares. Legal General Gp Plc stated it has 20,275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Sg Americas Llc invested 0.01% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Atria Invs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 30,855 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Boston Prns owns 81,013 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Panagora Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Martingale Asset Lp owns 599,646 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 9.22 million shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Amer Financial Gru holds 1.42 million shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) owns 0% invested in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 1,606 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $121,500 activity.

