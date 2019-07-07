Martingale Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Vector Group LTD (VGR) Holding; Granahan Investment Management Raised By $2.47 Million Its Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Position

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) stake by 19.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 65,007 shares as Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)’s stock rose 4.01%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 401,422 shares with $15.28 million value, up from 336,415 last quarter. Douglas Dynamics now has $892.21M valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 55,149 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 14.63% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Vector Group Ltd (VGR) stake by 74.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 308,075 shares as Vector Group Ltd (VGR)’s stock declined 16.62%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 103,322 shares with $1.12 million value, down from 411,397 last quarter. Vector Group Ltd now has $1.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 375,547 shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 47.61% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 4C; 05/03/2018 Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q REV. $429.0M; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGAL MARIJUANA PROVIDES POTENTIAL REVENUE OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES FOR NORTH AMERICAN GOVERNMENTS AND CORPORATES; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Tobacco Segment Rev $267.1M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Vector Software Announces New Release of the VectorCAST 2018 Test Automation Platform

Analysts await Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. VGR’s profit will be $14.10 million for 24.35 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Vector Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) stake by 50,700 shares to 364,487 valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) stake by 13,600 shares and now owns 48,004 shares. Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VGR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 70.06 million shares or 4.25% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gotham Asset Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 364,244 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Estabrook Capital Management accumulated 1,778 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advsr invested in 1,798 shares. Vermont-based Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Aqr Lc invested in 0% or 126,739 shares. Proshare Advsrs invested in 814,462 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 84,211 are owned by Aperio Group Inc Limited Co. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 1,214 shares. 83,613 are held by Voya Mgmt Lc. Capital Fund Mgmt holds 0% or 45,900 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 372,035 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% or 62,112 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 40,215 shares. 27,787 are held by Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd Company.

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Twilio stake by 5,552 shares to 59,311 valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Luxfer Holdings Plc stake by 83,893 shares and now owns 773,313 shares. Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was reduced too.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $247,845 activity. DEJANA ANDREW bought $247,845 worth of stock or 6,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PLOW shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.68 million shares or 1.39% less from 19.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Teton Advsrs Inc has invested 0.04% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Chatham Cap Group stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). 91,375 were reported by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Aqr Ltd holds 9,487 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 9,328 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Whittier Tru Com has 2,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bank De has 0% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 5,650 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 0% or 196 shares. Bernzott Advsrs reported 845,169 shares. Rk Management Ltd Liability has 4.56% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Westwood Group Inc holds 751,796 shares. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.11% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

