Martingale Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Stake in Pbf Energy (PBF) by $3.17 Million as Share Price Declined; As Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Jcsd Capital Has Lowered Position

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.42. About 275,184 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 27.62% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 71.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 102,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,373 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 143,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 976,958 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 12/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNIT; 06/03/2018 – MASSIVE INCENTIVE TO EXPORT GASOLINE TO AVOID RIN COST: PBF; 27/03/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY MAY FINISH GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL BY MID-APRIL; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 03/05/2018 – DELAWARE CITY REFINERY REFORMER WORK SET FOR NOVEMBER: PBF; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 19/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY PARTIALLY SHUTS SULFUR PLANT AT ITS DELAWARE CITY, DELAWARE, REFINERY AFTER LEAK; MINIMAL IMPACT ON PRODUCTION; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Net $30.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 684,614 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,425 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 1,278 shares. Amer Int Grp Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 842,869 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 18,739 shares. State Street invested in 1.75 million shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). 3.15M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Md. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Legal And General Grp Public Limited has 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 118,252 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 8,540 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Swiss State Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 91,074 shares.

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $39.50M for 12.47 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.38 per share. PBF’s profit will be $129.45M for 6.88 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.18 actual earnings per share reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -191.53% EPS growth.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 57,631 shares to 295,354 shares, valued at $32.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) by 32,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Erie Indemnity Co (NASDAQ:ERIE).

