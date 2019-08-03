Martingale Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Position in American Equity Invest (AEL) as Market Valuation Declined; Illumina (ILMN) Market Value Declined While Somerville Kurt F Has Decreased Holding

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Illumina (ILMN) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 1,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 24,463 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, down from 25,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Illumina for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $297.38. About 878,530 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in American Equity Invest (AEL) by 38.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 47,100 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 76,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in American Equity Invest for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 549,348 shares traded or 21.38% up from the average. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,509 shares to 5,520 shares, valued at $991,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 8,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Service Automobile Association has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,433 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Lc invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Utah Retirement Systems owns 27,708 shares. Moreover, Df Dent Incorporated has 2.59% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 419,954 shares. Motco has invested 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk has 0.74% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Howland Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 3,097 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.57% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Vident Advisory Ltd holds 0.7% or 41,597 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment holds 27,523 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 50 shares. Agf Invests has invested 0.57% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Orbimed Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 227,300 shares. 2,610 are held by Conning Inc.

Analysts await American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.95 per share. AEL’s profit will be $86.32 million for 6.11 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 76 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 1.37% less from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mgmt holds 0.07% or 13,960 shares. New Amsterdam Prns Lc New York has invested 2.53% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Nordea Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% or 331,373 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 65,237 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has 68,619 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Macquarie Limited accumulated 0.19% or 4.17M shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Limited, a California-based fund reported 88,942 shares. James Invest Research owns 82,550 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Hexavest stated it has 3,029 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alyeska Inv Grp Inc LP reported 175,216 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.1% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 144 shares. Riverhead Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 9,723 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 302,318 shares.

