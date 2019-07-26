Martingale Asset Management LP Trimmed Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Holding by $532,800; Intel (INTC) Shares Declined While Jolley Asset Management Boosted Holding by $4.28 Million

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,905 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, down from 48,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Eastgroup Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $120.13. About 227,571 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 22.59% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1141.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 80,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 7,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 27.77M shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair; 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 34.09 million shares or 2.65% less from 35.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 49,859 shares to 459,473 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 41,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.