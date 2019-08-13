Martingale Asset Management LP Trimmed Bryn Mawr (BMTC) Holding as Stock Value Declined; United American Securities Has Cut Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake by $1.18 Million; Shares Rose

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Bryn Mawr Corp (BMTC) by 60.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 35,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% . The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846,000, down from 58,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $706.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 36,273 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Acquires Domenick & Associates; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94; 20/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 09/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMTC); 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Grows Its BMT Insurance Advisors Announcing The Acquisition Of Domenick & Associates; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 590,277 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 65,116 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 1.54% stake. Qv Investors Inc reported 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diversified Inv Strategies Llc reported 7.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fagan Associate Inc stated it has 96,593 shares. Flow Traders Us Ltd reported 6,541 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Commerce reported 3.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd owns 2,929 shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 3,871 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 1.46 million shares. Timber Creek Cap Management Limited holds 46,452 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Com owns 3.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 797,757 shares. Monetta Financial Service Incorporated invested in 4.67% or 55,000 shares.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06 million and $221.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 239,045 shares to 264,045 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (NYSE:EL).

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pjt Partners Inc by 11,090 shares to 99,008 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in City Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 17,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,800 shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp (2013) Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Analysts await Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.84 per share. BMTC’s profit will be $15.70 million for 11.24 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 8 investors sold BMTC shares while 43 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 0.87% more from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru Communications has invested 0.07% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Segall Bryant & Hamill reported 30,151 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 969,171 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 91,581 shares stake. Finance Architects has 1,379 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc owns 8,537 shares. 347,023 are held by Loomis Sayles Co L P. Cap Management Assoc Ny has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0% or 28,181 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 19,600 shares. American Century Incorporated reported 15,229 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 50,711 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC).

