Martingale Asset Management LP Stake in Polyone (POL) Lifted by $931,712 as Shares Declined; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) by $100.56 Million

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 2.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81 million, down from 8.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 3.27M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 398.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 32,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,182 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 8,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.19. About 345,704 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 36.93% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 30/05/2018 – PolyOne CDS Widens 31 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY SALES $901.6 MLN VS $796.7 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Future Mobility Innovations Gain Traction with Visionary PolyOne Materials and Services Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – POLYONE REPORTS MICHAEL A. GARRATT TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDEN

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07M for 49.47 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold POL shares while 71 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 69.16 million shares or 1.71% less from 70.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Mngmt accumulated 23,636 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.09% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Ameritas Investment Prns owns 48,440 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Amp reported 0% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Moreover, Prudential Fin Incorporated has 0.03% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). 34,297 were reported by Shell Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Lc has 0% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 19,893 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) or 51 shares. Intl Gp invested in 204,603 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 30,912 shares stake. Eagle Asset Management Inc invested 0.04% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). The Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.13% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Sei Investments stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL).