Martingale Asset Management LP Stake in Interdigital (IDCC) Lowered as Market Value Declined; International Business Machs (IBM) Position Raised by Ronna Sue Cohen

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 12258.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 411,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 414,641 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, up from 3,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $134.44. About 1.72M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (IDCC) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 8,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 55,206 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 63,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Interdigital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 94,286 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 05/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 22/05/2018 – 5TONIC Lab Recognized as Digital Innovation Hub; 23/05/2018 – InterDigital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Henry Tirri Joins InterDigital as Chief Technology Officer; 09/03/2018 – InterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – InterDigital Announces May and June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 09/05/2018 – Buckinghamshire County Council and Hertfordshire County Council Join oneTRANSPORT Data Marketplace; 23/04/2018 – DJ InterDigital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDCC); 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL – PLANS TO EFFECT CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING WHEREBY CO TO CREATE NEW FIRST-TIER UNIT CORP WHICH IN TURN WILL CREATE NEW DIRECT UNIT CORP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corporation has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 275,495 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Financial has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Crawford Investment Counsel owns 18,609 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Alexandria Capital Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 4,971 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 160 shares. Crossvault Mngmt Ltd Com holds 6,240 shares. Blackrock owns 60.31 million shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 0.1% or 107,721 shares. 2,317 are held by Tru Of Virginia Va. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 4,898 shares. Washington Tru Natl Bank reported 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mengis Cap owns 1,765 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 176,932 are held by Greylin Mangement Incorporated. Bowen Hanes reported 6,630 shares stake.

