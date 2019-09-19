Martingale Asset Management LP Stake in Cra Int’l (CRAI) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Holding in Masco (MAS) Has Cut as Valuation Rose

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Cra Int’l Inc (CRAI) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 24,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.79% . The institutional investor held 25,303 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $971,000, down from 50,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Cra Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.26M market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $42.95. About 18,058 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 18.11% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 67c; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M; 02/05/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 57c; 22/05/2018 – CRA International Announces New Online Trading Platform; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 28/03/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 49.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 10,413 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $407,000, down from 20,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 1.84 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CRAI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 6.30 million shares or 2.41% less from 6.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 887 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Morgan Stanley reported 1,219 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 12,104 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 81,426 shares or 0% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Liability holds 33,848 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd holds 314 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 7,947 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 14,630 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 57,668 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has 878,266 shares. 167,242 are owned by State Street Corporation. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 71,283 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 25,303 shares.

Analysts await CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CRAI’s profit will be $5.28 million for 16.03 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by CRA International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.22% negative EPS growth.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Republic Int’l (NYSE:ORI) by 41,434 shares to 346,542 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 3,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,365 shares to 38,079 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 26,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).