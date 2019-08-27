Martingale Asset Management LP Position in Icu Medical (ICUI) Cut by $1.48 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 58,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 3.41 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.26 million, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 12.69 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video)

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Icu Medical Inc (ICUI) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 6,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 110,765 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.51 million, down from 116,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Icu Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $164.57. About 128,065 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 57,785 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $137.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

