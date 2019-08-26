Martingale Asset Management LP Lowered Its Pbf Energy (PBF) Stake as Share Value Declined; Tygh Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Nice Systems LTD Spons Adr (NICE) by $5.04 Million as Shares Rose

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr (NICE) by 38.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 41,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 64,806 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, down from 106,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $152.86. About 85,255 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce; 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML &; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 14/05/2018 – NICE Announces Adaptive Workforce Optimization 2.0 to Drive Employee Engagement Through Innovative Personalization; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Rev $335.4M; 10/05/2018 – Israeli software provider Nice lifts profit forecast after strong start to 2018

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 71.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 102,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 41,373 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 143,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 1.35 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC SAYS ON MAY 2, ENTERED INTO A NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ PBF Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBF); 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 03/05/2018 – RFS REFINER WAIVERS LOWER RIN HEADWINDS FOR PBF: NIMBLEY; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4 BLN & A MATURITY DATE OF MAY 2023; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY TO RESTART ALKY UNIT BY WEEKEND; 19/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY PARTIALLY SHUTS SULFUR PLANT AT ITS DELAWARE CITY, DELAWARE, REFINERY AFTER LEAK; MINIMAL IMPACT ON PRODUCTION

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 65,800 shares to 116,510 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lexington Co Prop Trust Reit (NYSE:LXP) by 220,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,127 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Natl Bank Of America De reported 490,916 shares stake. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 4.50 million shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 2.82 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 680 shares. Waddell Reed Financial stated it has 0.03% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 81,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 7.69 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 10,308 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 2,700 shares. 532,678 were accumulated by Principal Financial Incorporated. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

