Martingale Asset Management LP Lowered By $400,400 Its Caci Int’l Cl A (CACI) Position; WVS Financial (WVFC) Sentiment Is 1

WVS Financial Corp (WVFC) investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is without change, as only 5 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 5 sold and reduced holdings in WVS Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 413,755 shares, up from 373,109 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding WVS Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Caci Int’l Cl A (CACI) stake by 5.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 2,200 shares as Caci Int’l Cl A (CACI)’s stock rose 13.22%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 34,914 shares with $6.36M value, down from 37,114 last quarter. Caci Int’l Cl A now has $5.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $211.38. About 6,589 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 10/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – WAS AWARDED ONE-YEAR TASK ORDER OF ABOUT $41.5 MLN; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CACI 4Q EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Ratings Of Caci Int’l Including Cfr Of Ba2, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER FOR CSRA, FILING SHOWS; 18/03/2018 – CACI Raises Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance; 19/03/2018 – CACI Provides Detailed And Factual Information Regarding Its Proposal To Acquire CSRA For $44.00 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS IT’S CONFIDENT ITS PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR; 18/03/2018 – CACI OFFERS $15/SHR CASH, FIXED RATIO 0.184 SHRS FOR CSRA; 15/05/2018 – CACI Pres of U.S. Ops DeEtte Gray Appointed Chair of AFCEA Intl Bd of Directors

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stake by 13,993 shares to 157,157 valued at $30.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) stake by 14,100 shares and now owns 102,004 shares. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was raised too.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will CACI International Inc’s (NYSE:CACI) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What CACI International Inc’s (NYSE:CACI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) – Preview: CACI International’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Credit Suisse Upgrades CACI On Revenue Growth Potential – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CACI -2.4% on misses, IRS update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Caci International (NYSE:CACI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Caci International has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $230’s average target is 8.81% above currents $211.38 stock price. Caci International had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsrs owns 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 84 shares. Prudential Inc holds 195,887 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 16,502 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invs has 0.02% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 25,027 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company has 258,360 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 10,362 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dupont Capital Mgmt has 0.07% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 16,928 shares. City Holding has invested 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 1.60M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Intl Group Inc reported 0.04% stake. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2,764 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Com invested 0.02% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 76,766 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based M&T Bank & Trust has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Rodgers Brothers Inc. holds 0.77% of its portfolio in WVS Financial Corp. for 156,242 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 108,585 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 0.22% invested in the company for 16,500 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein L.P. has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,014 shares.

It closed at $17.04 lastly. It is down 2.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical WVFC News: 19/04/2018 DJ WVS Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WVFC)