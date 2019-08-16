Martingale Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Winmark Com (WINA); Broadfin Capital Boosted Its Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Position by $6.74 Million; Share Price Declined

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Winmark Corp Com (WINA) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 2,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.16% . The institutional investor held 8,801 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 6,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Winmark Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $618.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $163.51. About 2,440 shares traded. Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) has risen 16.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WINA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Winmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WINA); 25/04/2018 – Winmark Raises Dividend to 15c Vs. 11c; 25/04/2018 – WINMARK CORP WINA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 25/04/2018 – WINMARK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 15C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 25/04/2018 – Winmark Corporation Announces Increase In Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – WINMARK REPORTS BOOST IN CASH DIV; 18/04/2018 Winmark 1Q EPS $1.69

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 235.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 280,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 453,464 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 43,969 shares to 34,800 shares, valued at $901,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 571,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,605 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold WINA shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 2.12% more from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 288,532 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Millennium Mgmt reported 3,022 shares stake. Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.16% or 1,388 shares. D E Shaw And Inc, New York-based fund reported 2,103 shares. Bessemer Grp invested 0% in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 175,742 shares. Sei Investments Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,111 shares. 27,623 were reported by Geode Cap Ltd Co. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 48 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.16% or 1,573 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 533 shares.